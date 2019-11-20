UNIOPOLIS — Sharon A. Koenig, 80, of Uniopolis, passed away at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Shawnee Manor.

She was born on July 2, 1939, in Sidney, Ohio, to Kenneth and Louise (Pence) Stahl, who preceded her in death. On Aug. 24, 1963, she married Virgil Koenig and he survives in Uniopolis.

Survivors include three sons, Dave Koenig, of Lakeview, Doug Koenig, of Uniopolis, and Dale (Danielle) Koenig, of Wapakoneta; and two grandsons, Colby and Jack Koenig.

She was preceded in death by four siblings, Bill, Bob, Jack Stahl and Pat Koenig.

Sharon graduated from Quincy High School in 1958. She worked at Wright's Five and Dime, VanSkiver's Deli and Walter and Sons Meats. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She always enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and family pets.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Sean Wilson officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Schlosser Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Wapakoneta.

The family would like to thank Shawnee Manor and Putnam County Hospice for the care they gave to Sharon.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to Uniopolis Volunteer Fire & Rescue or the Auglaize County Humane Society.

