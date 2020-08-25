Shawn Cash

SIDNEY — Shawn Michael Cash, 42, of Sidney, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, surrounded by his parents at OSU Medical Center after a 22-month battle with cancer.

He was born Jan. 1, 1978, in Zanesville, Ohio.

Shawn was a gentle soul who loved comic book collecting, classic rock and roll music and pro wrestling. He was a 1996 graduate of Sidney High School where he was a four-year starter in their soccer program. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and chorus. He attended Ohio State University and Columbus State from 1996-2000.

Shawn is survived by his loving parents, Ellen and Thomas Hempfling; girlfriend of 20 years Lara Matzig; dear friends, Nic and Jarrod Beard; numerous uncles, aunts and other friends. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations to OSU Medical Center are deeply appreciated.

Arrangements by Schoedinger Worthington Chapel. Visit www.schoedinger.com to send online condolences to the family.