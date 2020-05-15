Sheila Ann (Showalter) Mouk
1946 - 2020
SIDNEY – Sheila Ann (Showalter) Mouk, 73, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 3:13 a.m. at her residence. She was born on Nov. 7, 1946, in Marion, Ohio, the daughter of the late William "Bill" and Joy (Boulton) Showalter. On June 20, 1965, Sheila married the Rev. C. Dean Mouk, who preceded her in death June 24, 2004. She is survived by three sons, Christopher (Kelli) Mouk, of Grovetown, Georgia, Richard (Tracey) Mouk, of Sidney, and Michael (Robyn) Mouk, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Justin Starliper, Colby Starliper, Noah Stroop, Jacob Mouk, Deanah Mouk, Isabell Mouk and Logan Mouk; and two great-grandchildren, Jace Starliper and Westyn Starliper. Sheila was preceded in death by a sister, Janice Showalter, and a brother, Richard Showalter. Mrs. Mouk worked for seven years at Walmart as a cashier. She enjoyed bowling and watching WWE wrestling. Sheila loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the Trinity Church of the Brethren for many years. Graveside services will be done at a later date at the discretion of family. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Mouk family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.

Published in Sidney Daily News from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
