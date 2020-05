Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Sheila's life story with friends and family

Share Sheila's life story with friends and family

SIDNEY — Sheila Ann (Showalter) Mouk, 73, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at 3:13 a.m. at her residence. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home 302 S. Main Ave Sidney.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store