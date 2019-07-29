Shelby SNation (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelby SNation.
Service Information
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-5101
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Full Gospel Community Church
950 Childrens Home Road
Sidney, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Full Gospel Community Church
950 Childrens Home Road
Sidney, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

SIDNEY — Shelby Jean (Davidson) Nation, 80, of Sidney passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 4:27 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1939, in Clairfield, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank and Esta (Loveday) Davidson. On Oct. 6, 1954, Shelby married Ottis Allen Nation, who preceded her in death May 20, 2003.

She is survived by four children, Jerry (Debora) Nation, Ron (Debra) Nation, Tammie (Joe) Harrod and Janice McClain all of Sidney; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and five brothers, Earl Davidson, of Troy, Larry Davidson, of Sidney, Don Davidson, of Tennessee, Dan Davidson, of Troy, and Tommy Davidson, of Sidney.

Shelby was preceded in death by sister, Mary Stafford, and brother, Aurther Davidson.

Mrs. Nation was a homemaker all her life. She loved to quilt and sew in her spare time. Shelby loved spending time with her family who her children thought she was the best mother in the world. She was a faithful member for over 35 years of the Full Gospel Community Church,

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at noon at Full Gospel Community Church, 950 Childrens Home Road, Sidney. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Shelby's memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Nation family at the funereal home's website, www.cromesfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from July 29 to July 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.