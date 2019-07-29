SIDNEY — Shelby Jean (Davidson) Nation, 80, of Sidney passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 4:27 p.m. at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 8, 1939, in Clairfield, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Frank and Esta (Loveday) Davidson. On Oct. 6, 1954, Shelby married Ottis Allen Nation, who preceded her in death May 20, 2003.

She is survived by four children, Jerry (Debora) Nation, Ron (Debra) Nation, Tammie (Joe) Harrod and Janice McClain all of Sidney; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and five brothers, Earl Davidson, of Troy, Larry Davidson, of Sidney, Don Davidson, of Tennessee, Dan Davidson, of Troy, and Tommy Davidson, of Sidney.

Shelby was preceded in death by sister, Mary Stafford, and brother, Aurther Davidson.

Mrs. Nation was a homemaker all her life. She loved to quilt and sew in her spare time. Shelby loved spending time with her family who her children thought she was the best mother in the world. She was a faithful member for over 35 years of the Full Gospel Community Church,

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at noon at Full Gospel Community Church, 950 Childrens Home Road, Sidney. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in Shelby's memory.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney. Condolences may be expressed to the Nation family at the funereal home's website, www.cromesfh.com.