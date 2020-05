Or Copy this URL to Share

PIQUA – Shelia R. Thompson, 67, of Piqua, passed away at 6:48 p.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her residence. A service to honor her life will begin at 1 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. Her family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



