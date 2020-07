PIQUA — Shirley A. Borts-Grabo, 78, of Piqua, passed away at 5:13 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor her life will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.