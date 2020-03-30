SIDNEY — Shirley A. Frye, age 80, of Sidney, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at her residence.

She was born January 12, 1940, in Barnesville, Ohio to the late Lewis McMillan and Opal (Hildenbrand) McMillan. She married Stanley Frye on Sept. 23, 1961 and he survives.

Shirley is also survived by her children, Scott Frye, of Corning, New York, Steven Frye, of Columbus, Susan (Daren) Kleiber, of Suffolk, Virginia, Stephanie (Mark) Dorgan, of Burlington, Vermont, and Shane Frye, of Columbus; grandson, Keller Dorgan; and sister-in-law, Janee McMillan, of Lexington, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by brother, Robert McMillan and sister, Lois McMillan.

Shirley was a member of the Sidney First Baptist Church, and was a 1958 graduate of Mount Vernon High School, later attending Bowling Green University. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and Wednesday Book Club. She taught Sunday school and was very active in local youth clubs. She enjoyed sewing, music and camping, traveling most of the eastern United States and Canada.

There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 309 E. North St., Sidney, OH 45365 and/or Wilson Hospice, 915 Michigan St., Sidney, OH 45365, in Shirley's memory.

Online memories may be expressed to the family at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.