SIDNEY — Shirley A. Lee, age 81, of Sidney, passed away June 22, 2019, at the Pavilion Skilled Nursing Home in Sidney.

She was born July 14, 1937, in Sidney, to the late Raymond Leonard and Clara Agnes (Haithcock) Lee.

Shirley is survived by son, Frank Lee, of Sidney, numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother, Richard Thomas (Ruth) Lee, of Sidney, sister Margaret Keith, of St. Marys, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Shirley retired from Copeland Corporation of Sidney after many years of service. She was a member of the Mount Vernon Baptist church. She enjoyed watching the Home Shopping Network. She especially loved spending time with her family and friends.

There will be no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Published in Sidney Daily News from June 24 to June 25, 2019
