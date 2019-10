PIQUA — Shirley Ann (Fair) Robinson, age 84, of Piqua, was called to her heavenly home at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the Piqua Church of the Nazarene, 400 S. Sunset St., Piqua. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.