Shonel Davis

SIDNEY — Shonel R. Davis, age 48, of Sidney, passed away July 31, 2020, at her residence.

Blessed with a beautiful daughter on Dec. 12, 1971, in Sidney, Ohio, Shonel was born to father Douglas (Becky) Arbogast, of Sidney and mother Betty (Fark) Kimbler, of Sidney.

Shonel leaves behind her loving husband, John R. Davis, of Sidney; sons, Christian Davis and fiance Colleen Brunswick, of Sidney, and Steven Helton, of Sidney; grandchildren, Samuel Helton, Tucker Cox and Kenleigh Kantzer; sisters and brothers, Josh (Sarah) Price, of Sidney, Colby (Kelsi) Kimbler, of Port Jefferson, Bridget Arbogast, of Sidney, Michael Arbogast, of Sidney, Michelle Sanford, of Anna, Jason (Karen) Sanford, of Anna, and Derwin (Karen) Sanford, of Sidney.

Preceding her in death are brother, Samuel Arbogast, and sister, Sherry Kimbler.

Always the loving and caring individual, Shonel enjoyed sewing, drawing, and singing with her family, but loved spending time with her children and grandchildren most of all. She was a member of Central Bible Ministries in Sidney and was employed at Emerson Copeland. She was very loved by all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Family will be receiving friends Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, with services officiated by Pastor Dave Botner at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Glen Cemetery in Port Jefferson.

Arrangements for the Davis family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.