Sondra Fuson
NEW TASWELL, Tenn. — Sondra "Soni" Sue Fuson, 70, of New Taswell, Tennessee, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Center, Nashville, Tennessee.

She was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of James and Glenna (Jones) Strunk, who are deceased. She was married to Roland Fuson, who survives.

She is also survived by two children, Kelly and wife, Lillie, Fuson, of Frakes, Kentucky, and Christopher and wife, Mary, Fuson, of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Kurtis Fuson, Corey Fuson, Maranda Stransbury, Cody Fuson, Amanda Clark and Jerry Clark; one sister, Sheila (Jim) Loop; and two brotheres, Jim (Stephanie) Strunk and Derrick (Lisa) Strunk.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Lynn Strunk.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, at Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky. Burial followed in Sherman Fuson Cemetery, Lower Laurel Fork, Kentucky.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Green Hills Funeral Home
31 Hurst Rd
Middlesboro, KY 40965
(606) 248-3600
