Sondra Fuson

NEW TAZWELL, Tenn. — Sondra "Soni" Sue Fuson, 70, of New Tazwell, Tennessee, passed away Aug. 26, 2020, at Fort Sanders Regional Center, Knoxville, Tennessee.

She was born Sept. 10, 1949, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of James and Glenna (Jones) Strunk, who are deceased. She was married to Roland Fuson, who survives.

She is also survived by two children, Kelly and wife, Lillie, Fuson, of Frakes, Kentucky, and Christopher and wife, Mary, Fuson, of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren, Kurtis Fuson, Corey Fuson, Maranda Stransbury, Cody Fuson, Amanda Clark and Jerry Clark; one sister, Sheila (Jim) Loop; and two brotheres, Jim (Stephanie) Strunk and Derrick (Lisa) Strunk.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Jennifer Lynn Strunk.

A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Aug. 28, 2020, at Green Hills Funeral Home, Middlesboro, Kentucky. Burial followed in Sherman Fuson Cemetery, Lower Laurel Fork, Kentucky.