SIDNEY — Stacy Lyn Milligan, age 35, of Sidney, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 1, 2019 at Wilson Health Emergency Room.

She was born on Sept. 20, 1984, in Sidney, to the late Thomas Walton Jr. and mother Bonnie (Beard) Walton, who survives in Sidney. On April 17, 2011, she married Travis Robert Milligan and he also survives along with her two sons, Carter Milligan and Carson Milligan; brothers, Jason (Tonya) Beard, of Sidney, and Jeremy (Rebecca) Beard, of Sidney: and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Stacy was a homemaker. She was an independent consultant for Pink Zebra. She was a 2003 graduate of Sidney High School. Stacy was an outdoorsman who loved watching her two sons ride their dirt bikes and running motor cross. She enjoyed shopping with her family and friends.

Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Don Trumbull officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin.

Donations/memorials may be made to her two sons, Carter and Carson Milligan, in care of U S Bank, in Stacy's memory.

Online condolences may be made at www.theadamsfuneralhome.com.