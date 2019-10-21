MARIA STEIN – Stanley H. Bertke, age 84, of Maria Stein, Ohio, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Versailles Health Care.

He was born Oct. 18, 1935, in Maria Stein to the late Ivo and Christine (Albers) Bertke. He married Elizabeth Mueller on June 2, 1965, at St. Nicholas Church, Osgood. She survives in Maria Stein.

He also survived by children, David A. and Suzanne Bertke, Pickerington, Mark Bertke, Osgood, Allen and Christy Bertke, New Bremen, Donna Bertke Chickasaw, Gary and Lisa Bertke, Maria Stein, Nick and Monique Bertke, Cridersville, Sharon and Jason Billing, Anna, Teresa and Marc Post, St. Henry, Phil and Amee Bertke, Delaware, Ohio, Ivan and April, Lewis McChord, Washington, Carol Bertke, Russia, Ohio; 25 grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Omer and Rita Bertke, Maria Stein, Jovita Osterloh, St. Henry, Urban Bertke, New Bremen, Sister Martha Bertke C.PP.S., Coldwater; in-laws, Paul and Elaine Mueller, New Weston, Elmer and Jean Mueller, Osgood, Carl and Lois Mueller, Fort Loramie, Bill and Nancy Mueller, St. Henry, Linda and Wayne Bowers, Yorkshire, Mike and Donna Mueller, New Bremen, Marge and Rick DeMange, Osgood, and Nancy Mueller, Egypt.

He was preceded in death by brother Lewis and Rita Bertke, brother-in-law Othmar Osterloh, sister-in-law Dorothy Bertke, in-laws Ken Mueller and Fred Mueller.

He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein, and of the Men's Sodality. He was past president and member of the Knights of St. John, Maria Stein, and a member of the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960. Stanley retired as a Maria Stein mail carrier and a lifelong farmer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Maria Stein. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, and from 9-10 a.m. Thursday.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the in Stanley's name.

