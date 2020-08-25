1/3
Stanley Russell
SIDNEY — Stanley Allen Russell, 68, of Sidney, passed away at 10:38 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital.

He was born on July 9, 1952, in Kinver, Kentucky, the son of the late Dallas and Florence (Peace) Russell.

On Aug. 4, 1972, he married the former Vonnice Jean Willard, who survives him along with sons, Stanley Russell Jr. and Charles Russell; granddaughter, Isabell Russell; siblings, Ruthann (Gail) Hines, of Monticello, Kentucky, Lou (Hazel) Russell, Gary (Tove) Russell, Dorothy Tucker, all three of Sidney; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, Steve Russell, Kathy Napier, Vickie Slagle and Harold Russell.

Stanley retired as a master chief from the United States Navy after 24 years in the service as an aviation mechanic. He was a member of the American Legion Post 217. Stanley was of the Independent Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing tennis with his family and trying his luck at scratch off tickets. Most of all he had a deep love for his family, his country and the military.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Lou Russell officiating. Burial with military honors performed by the United States Navy and the Veterans Tribute Honor Guard will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

The family respectfully requests no flowers, but rather considering a donation to the Shelby County Veterans Services in Stanley's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to Stanley's family at our website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
