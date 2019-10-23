SIDNEY — Stella Mae Rose, age 80, of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Fair Haven Nursing Home.

She was born April 4, 1939, in Marion, Tennessee, to the late Leo Collins and Hazel (Hatfield) Collins. Her loving husband of many years, Douglas Rose, preceded her in death on Oct. 1, 2017.

Left behind to cherish her memory include children, Wayne (Kimberly) Rose, of Madisonville, Tennessee, Gary Rose, of Sidney, Kenneth Rose, of Sidney, Mike (Kay) Rose, of Russia, and Gail (Robert) Miller, of Sidney; grandchildren, Jeff Rose, Kali Blevins, Harley Rose, Heather Rose, Kenna Barton-Rose, Kaden Barton-Rose, Derek Rose, Brittany Rose, Madison Rose, Justin Miller, Brent Miller and Tara Miller; eight great-grandchildren: brothers, Truman Collins, of Florida, Arthur Collins, of Sidney, Charles (Carol) Collins, of Sidney, Rodney (Marlene) Collins, of Anna, and Clint Collins, of Florida; and sister, Carolyn Boose, of Hamilton, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by child, Roger Rose, great-grandchildren, Mariah Rose and Latham Dickey, Hazel Dickey, sisters, Betty and Eva, Lena, and brothers, Lawrence and Calvin.

Stella was a gifted wedding cake decorator. She had a very close bond to all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved baking all kinds of wonderful treats and making crafts for her family. She attended Wagner Avenue Church of God and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren as a homemaker.

Family and friends may call Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Services will be held at noon with Pastor Rodney Reynolds officiating. Interment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens.

Arrangements for the Rose family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.