PIQUA — Stephany M. King, 45 of Piqua, passed away at 9:17 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her residence.

She was born April 23, 1974, in Kettering to the Beatrice A. (Tatman) Black, of Piqua, and the late Loren Black.

Survivors include her companion, Joe Newnam; three children, Kyle Miracle, Kennedy King and Maxwell King all of Piqua; two sisters, Melissa (Steve) Johnson, of Covington, and Angela (Walt) Hunt, of Cadillac, Michigan; nieces and nephews, Wayne (Kelli) Johnson, David (Heather) Johnson, Joseph (Kayla) Johnson, Elizabeth Brunson amd Christopher Blackburn; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Rhonda Black.

Stephany was a 1992 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School and attended the Creative Images Institute of Cosmetology. She worked at the Panache Salon & Day Spa of Sidney for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. She possessed a strong love for her family, and always putting others needs before her own. She will be remembered for her loyalty, positive attitude, engaging personality and infectious sense of humor. She will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church with the Rev. Daniel P. Hunt as the celebrant. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jamieson & Yanucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to assist her children, to Melissa Johnson, 6350 W. Myers Road, Covington, OH 45318.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.