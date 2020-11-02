1/1
Stephen Lee "Steve" Rumpler
FORT COLLINS, CO – Stephen "Steve" Lee Rumpler, 70, of Fort Collins, Colorado passed away on October 29, 2020.

He was born February 18, 1950 to the late Dr. Ward and Mary Louise (Bogan) Rumpler in Mt. Vernon, OH.

Steve is survived by siblings, Sherry Cline, Laurie LaMere (Clete) Pinedale, WY., Randall Rumpler (Carol) Glenrock, WY, and several nieces and nephews.

Steve graduated from Sidney High School Class of 1968. He moved with his family to Wyoming in 1972 when his father was transferred there. He finally settled in Fort Collins, CO. He owned his own small construction company, specializing in finishing. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, boating, 4 wheeling, camping, skiing and being in the mountains. He always had a dog or two; Springer Spaniels were his favorite, which he loved to take hunting.

Steve loved his sports and was an avid Broncos fan.

Memorial service will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family and his ashes will be spread in the mountains.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
