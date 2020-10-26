VERSAILLES — Stephen M. Monnin, age 72, of Versailles lost his battle with cancer at 12:23 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family and friends.

Steve was born January 30, 1948, in Russia, Ohio, to the late Irvin & Mary Kathryn (Glynn) Monnin. In addition to his parents, Steve was also preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Monnin; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Luthman.

Steve is survived by his wife, Kathy (Magoto) Monnin, whom he married April 23, 1993; children, Chad & Traci Monnin of Versailles, Jennifer & Steve Shields of Cincinnati and their mother, Deborah Clark Shaffer of Versailles; grandchildren, Chase Monnin, Blake Monnin, Ethan Shields and Hayden Shields; siblings, Nancy Luthman of Russia, Larry & Janet Monnin of Sidney, Cindy & Ed Grogean of Russia, Glenn & Donna Monnin of Covington, Paul & Sharon Monnin of Versailles and Jeanie & Alan Henry of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Steve served as Versailles Postmaster for 20 years retiring in 2012, with 40 years of service in the United States Postal Service (U.S.P.S.) Steve served on the Function Four inspection team, which visited more than 100 postal operations throughout the multi-state Cincinnati District evaluating and improving clerk efficiency. He also did numerous route inspections within the District. Prior to joining the U.S. Air Force he worked at Copeland's in Sidney followed by a short stint at NCR. Along with his wife Kathy, he owned the House of Flowers in Versailles for 23 years. He was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles (where he regularly served as an usher and often assisted with fish fries), Versailles American Legion and the Versailles Eagles. Steve was a former board member of the Versailles Swimming Pool, former Little League Coach, former Cana II instructor for the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, former member of the Versailles Lions Club, former member of Knights of Columbus and formerly served on the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard. Steve was an avid card player and enjoyed golfing.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with Rev. Fr. Jim Simons celebrant and Rev. Fr. Jim Duell concelebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles with full military honors conducted by the Versailles Veteran's Honor Guard.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM and Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com