SIDNEY—Steve J. Pope, 66, of Sidney, died 6:20 a.m., Thurs. Nov. 19, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. He was born July 28, 1954, in Bellefontaine, OH, the son of Donald & Shirley (Ruppert) Pope.After his parents' untimely death, he was raised by Edwin & Alvina Roth, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include, his partner, June O'Neal, children, Amolia (Richard Walkley) Pope, Aloah (Eugene) Duke, Caleb (Adelle) Pope, step-children, Shelby O'Neal, Gwendolyn O'Neal, Kelly (John) Snyder,

8 grandchildren, Silas, Mila, Alina, Isabell, Campbell, Liam, Annabell, Reece

siblings, Monica (Bobby) Bounds,Rosemary (Donald-dec) Tobias, Carolyn Widner (dec), Dick (Mary Jo) Roth, Ellie (Bruce-dec) Zuber, Karen (Charles-dec) Cozad, Ron Roth, and Melinda Trinosky.

Steve worked at the Sidney Daily News. He was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, Wapakoneta, and Findlay College. His passions included playing guitar, played in local rock & roll bands when he was younger, gardening, and canning vegetables. In accordance with Steve's wishes, there are no services planned. Arrangements are under the direction of the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, Wapakoneta, where condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to family through the funeral home.