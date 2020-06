COVINGTON — Steven E. "Auggi" Dearth, 67, of Covington, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at Moore Funeral Home, 10 S. High St., Covington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.