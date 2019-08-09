FORT LORAMIE — Steven Joseph Meyer, 55, of Grandview Drive in Fort Loramie, Ohio, passed away at his residence of natural causes early Thursday morning, Aug. 8, 2019, surrounded by his family following a brave battle with cancer.

He was born April 23, 1964, in Sidney to the late Jerome "Jerry" Meyer and Constance "Connie" (Rethman) Meyer of Sidney. On Oct. 27, 1990, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie, Steve married Marjorie "Margie" (Rosengarten) Meyer who survives.

Also surviving are three children, Joseph Meyer, of Russia and fiancee Bethany Bertke, Katherine Meyer, of Sandusky, and partner Nicholas Walters, and Allison Meyer, of Fort Loramie; five siblings, Sandra and Paul Brennan, of Chicago, Patricia and Robert Durbin, of West Lafayette, Indiana, Rebecca and Ronald Hoffman, of West Chester, Barbara and Joseph Gillming, of Cincinnati, and Thomas and Melinda Meyer, of Carroll; father and mother-in-law, Ed and the late Marian Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Jean Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie, Julia and Larry Moeller, of Fort Loramie, Rebecca and Richard Beckman, of Minster, David and Leslie Rosengarten, of Minster, and Charles and Renee Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Meyer was a 1982 graduate of Lehman Catholic High School. He went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering at the University of Dayton. He was employed at Coldwater Machine Co., where he had been an account manager. Steve was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he had been a lector and Eucharistic distributor. He also served on the parish futures committee and the education commission. He was a member of the Sidney Knights of Columbus. Steve was devoted to the care of his family and community. He enjoyed taking walks and listening to most genres of music, especially bluegrass. He was also known to be a bit of a car fanatic admiring cars that were well kept, inside and out.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Dan Schmitmeyer presiding. Deacon Mike Meyer and Deacon Paul Timmerman will also concelebrate. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Monday 2 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice or charity of donor's choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.