Steven Kinninger

SIDNEY — Steven "Steve" Allen Kinninger passed peacefully at his home with family and loved ones after a nearly five-year battle with lymphoma on June 23, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Carol (Higginbotham) Kinninger, two daughters, Jennifer Mercado (Chris Hamm) and Laura Hurley (Wes Hurley) and two grandchildren, Makayla and Kaleb Hurley.

Other family include Joe and Pam Kinninger, Jim and Vanessa Kinninger, Bonnie and Steve Watkins and Lisa and Alvie Tucker as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was born on June 14, 1952, in Sidney Ohio, to the late Shirley (DeWeese) Kinninger and late Cletus Kinninger. Steve was a member of the Fairlawn class of 1970. He married his high school sweetheart Carol on June 16, 1973, at Emanuel Lutheran Church Montra Ohio.

He worked for Martin Company for 20 years building and remodeling houses and could fix just about anything. Later he worked for Honda in Anna, Ohio for 26 years where he worked in the Product Engineering department. In 2015 he was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkins T-cell Lymphoma, had a bone marrow transplant in November 2016 and had many trips to Ohio State James Cancer center which became a 2nd home.

Steve was an avid golfer and loved spending time with his golf buddies during his weekly games and yearly golf trips to Myrtle Beach. He and Carol enjoyed travelling to various places with his favorite destination being Hawaii.

He was blessed with many friends and loved ones including his "brother from another mother" John and his wife Ann, as well as his James Hospital family, Dr. Williams, Jacquela, Jacob and Molly. He attended Emanuel Lutheran church and also had support through his illness from his church family.

Steve maintained his sense of humor and had a wonderful outlook during all of his treatments and hospital visits. Our family knew God was in control, and through everything were able to grow stronger in our faith.

Visitation hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday June 26, at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Emanuel Lutheran Church in Montra, Ohio, with Pastor Dave Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco, Ohio.

Memorial contributions in Steve's honor may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church.

