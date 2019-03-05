FORT LORAMIE — Steven E. Ratermann, age 64, of Loramie Creek Drive in Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Sunday afternoon, March 3, 2019, at the OSU Ross Heart Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

He was born Jan. 5, 1955, in Sidney, Ohio, to the late Urban "Turp" Ratermann and Pauline "Polly" (Cole) Ratermann, who survives in Fort Loramie. On April 28, 1979, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, Steve married Chris (Butt) Ratermann, who also survives along with three children, Laura and Michael Davis, of Sidney, Scott and Melissa (Poeppelman) Ratermann, of Sidney, and Jamie Ratermann and boyfriend, Godfred Essim, of New York City; seven siblings, Frank and Illean Ratermann, of Sidney, Leah and Dennis Wente, of New Bremen, Fred Ratermann, of Fort Loramie, Mary Ann and Greg Novitsky, of Flower Mound, Texas, Philip and Lisa Ratermann, of Tipp City, Karl and Robin Ratermann, of Fort Loramie, and Matt and Jane Ratermann, of Fort Loramie; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy Butt, of Houston, Larry and Lisa Butt, of Piqua, Rob Butt, of Pickerington, Steve and Gale Butt, of Piqua, Karen Sudduth and fiance, Ralph Patterson, of Brookville, Theresa Perando, of Kettering and Dave and Karen Butt, of Sidney, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Turp, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Beverly and Duane Butt.

Steve was a 1973 graduate of Fort Loramie High School before going on to Wright State University to obtain a bachelor's degree in finance. He had been owner and operator of Ratermann Insurance in Fort Loramie leading to the formation of the Ruese Insurance Group, where he had been co-owner and partner. He spent 36 years in the insurance business.

Years ago Steve was employed at the former First Federal Bank in Sidney and Emerson Wagner Realty. He was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, the Sons of the American Legion and a founding member of the Fort Loramie Education Foundation.

Over the years, Steve served on the Fort Loramie School CARE levy committee, Old Time Fourth of July Committee, McLean Township Zoning Board, Lock One Theater Board, ACE and Athletic Booster's. Steve enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, and bird watching. He had a knack for befriending acquaintances, telling jokes and igniting laughter. Steve was dedicated to his family and especially enjoyed any time that he could spend with them.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 8, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery.

Friends may call Thursday 2 to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Urban Ratermann Scholarship Fund/FLEF or .

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.