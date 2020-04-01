SIDNEY — Steven Allen Silverthorn, 54, of Sidney, passed away at 9:29 p.m., Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

He was born on Sept. 26, 1965, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Kenneth and Margaret (Dobson) Silverthorn, who survive. On April 1, 1999, Steven married the former Linda Boschert, who also survives.

He is also survived by daughters, Christina and Danielle Silverthorn; sons, Anthony and Christopher (Sarah) Macke; grandchildren, Autumn, Oliver, Saira, Ava, and Madelyn; and sister, Linda (Keith) Daniels.

Mr. Silverthorn spent 35 years as a machinist, until he retired last year. He was a member of the Academy of Model Aeronautics, where he spent time building remote-controlled airplanes and rockets. Steven was a music fan and enjoyed going to concerts anytime he got the opportunity. He loved his family and being with his friends.

A celebration of life will be held in honor of Steven on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at VanDemark Farm, 2401 S Vandemark Road, Sidney.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home. Memorial condolences may be expressed to the Silverthorn family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.