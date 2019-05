PIQUA — Sue A. Tribbett, 72, of Piqua, passed away at 3:27 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Wilson Memorial Hospital.

A gathering time to honor her life will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home, Piqua.