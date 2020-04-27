RUSSIA – Susan Ann Borchers, age 69, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 11:56 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her home in Russia.

She was born Oct. 4, 1950, in Celina, Ohio, to the late Arnold and Luella (Bruns) Schwieterman. She married Jerry Borchers on Oct. 16, 1971, in Burkettsville, Ohio. He survives in Russia.

She is also survived by children, Dean and Holly Borchers, Sioux Falls, South Dakoa, Scott and Andrea Borchers, Russia, Bruce and Carrie Borchers, Russia, Craig and Mary Borchers, Russia, Kristi Sue Borchers, Russia; grandchildren, Vance, Seth, Aaron, Riley, Malachi, Desiree, Inez, Naomi, Quincy, Gisele and one on the way, Will, Lucas, Nolan, Elise, Felix, Dominic, Joseph and Vianney; brothers and sisters, John and Virginia Schwieterman, St. Henry, Nancy and Ron Jones, Fort Recovery, Tom and Marge Schwieterman, Burkettsville, Ron and Ellen Schwieterman, Burkettsville, Karen and Jack Hatert, New Weston; in-laws, Deb Schwieterman, Burkettsville, Bill Gaerke, Fort Recovery, Ed and Merilyn Borchers, Russia, Erna and Charles Voisard, Russia, Carolyn Joseph, Centerville, Joan and John Glaser, Beavercreek, Judy and Ron Stauffer, Versailles, Don and Treva Borchers, Russia Greg and Carol Borchers, Russia.

She was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Judy and Lowell Ditmer, Roy Schwieterman, Mary Gaerke Wendel and Ron Wendel, Darlene Schwieterman and in-law Emmett Joseph.

Sue was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, Rustic Hope, Camp Bearable. She volunteered at Russia Schools, funeral lunches and at The Gathering Place. She loved baking cookies for all organizations.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private family Mass will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church. A memorial mass will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rustic Hope, 3666 Simon Road, Russia, OH 45363.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.