TROY — Susan C. Morelock, age 71, of Troy passed away on October 27, 2020 at Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born on May 5, 1949 to the late William and Pauline (Lambert) Morelock. Susan was affectionately referred to as "Mammaw" by many.

Mammaw is survived by her daughters, Catherine Deeter of Troy, Christina (Terry) Keller of Piqua, OH, Jamie Hetrick of Troy, and Jodie (Eric) Aukerman of Arcanum, OH; sisters, Sally (Gayland) Moore of Sebring, FL, and Debbie (Efren) Garrotte of Ft. Meyers, FL; brothers, Craig (Jodi) Morelock of Dowling, FL and Jeff (Victoria) Morelock of Washington; grandchildren, Craig (Amanda), Abby (Richard), Jackson, Michael, Corin, Ali (Brandon), Ashley (Tyler), Megan, Samantha, Alex, and Aiden; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her sister, Lonnie Craft and her brother, Dale Morelock.

Mammaw was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church in Sidney, OH and also belonged to Partners in Hope. She received her Associates of photography from Edison State Community College. Mammaw was kind, gentle, loving, and cared for everyone. She loved art, painting, bingo, crafts, and spending time with her grandchildren.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:30AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Piqua, OH with Rev. Fr. Dan Hunt officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery, Piqua. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com