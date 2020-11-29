1/1
Susan Kay Cantrell
SIDNEY—Susan Kay Cantrell, 60, of Sidney claimed her heavenly body at 5:05 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was born on May 21, 1960 in Ironton, Ohio, the daughter of John (Lucille) Harr of Wheelersburg, Ohio and Annie (Roberts) Harr of South Shore, Kentucky.

On April 20, 1998 she married Tim Cantrell, who survives her along with three children, Bambi (Robert) Wagner of Sidney, Bret Wendel of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, and Danny (Kitera) Knecht of Clayton, OH; six grandchildren, Dakota, Zachary and Ashton Kitchen, Kolton Wagner, Eloise and Theodore Knecht; great-grandson, Ayden Kitchen; eight siblings, Ruthie (Ben) Carver, Jackie Miller, Mark Gibson, Bonnie Layne, Lisa (JC) Clark, Karon (John) Hannah, Jon (Trina) Harr and Jodi (Rick) Cantrell. She was preceded in death by one sister, Linda Barga.

Susan was a career jeweler of more than 20 years. She loved her job and worked for Harris Jeweler in both Sidney and Troy, and also for Hittles Jewelry in Troy. Susan enjoyed gardening and was known to be a mega-shopper. She was a faithful Christian and attended Piqua Freewill Baptist Church. Susan was a talented vocalist, which took her and her sisters to various events over the years, singing together. Family was everything to Susan. She had a strong bond with her sisters, was a devoted wife and mother, and loved more than anything to spend time with her grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, with Pastor Harry Peterson officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M. Memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life Ohio, www.donatelifeohio.org. Condolences may be expressed to Susan's family at www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
