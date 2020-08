PIQUA — Susan Diane Link, age 72, of Piqua, passed away at 8:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.