Susan Williams

PHOENIX — Susan (Bidwell) Williams, of the greater Phoenix, Arizona, area, and formerly of Sidney, Ohio, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, from complications of leukemia.

Born Sept. 11, 1941, to John and Virginia (Raider) Bidwell, she was a 1945 graduate of Sidney High School. She thoroughly enjoyed coming back to Sidney for class reunions and to visit family and friends.

Susan is survived by one sister, Nancy (Bidwell) Van Horn, of Sidney, her son, David, and her daughter, Kathy, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all from the Phoenix area.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Memorial donations may be made to Sidney Fire and Rescue EMT or Sidney-Shelby County Hospice.