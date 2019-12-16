WAPAKONETA — Susan K. Zink, 80, of Wapakoneta, passed away 2:45 a.m., Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Otterbein-St. Marys, with her family at her side.

She was born June 3, 1939, in Lima, the daughter of Oscar and Hilma (Steinke) Ruppert, who preceded her in death. On April 30, 1960, she married Ralph E. Zink, and he preceded her in death on Nov. 26, 2008.

Survivors include five children, Brian (Vickie) Zink, St. Johns, Ohio, Brett (Randy Bly) Zink, Wapakoneta, Brad (Claire) Zink, San Antonio, Texas, Billy (Tiffany) Zink, Lima, andNita (Eddie) Meyer, Van Wert, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Melanie Sheipline, Buckland, Ohio, Kris Ruppert, Wapakoneta, Ted (Mary Jane) Ruppert, Wapakoneta, andRudy (Jill) Ruppert, Jackson Center; a sister-in-law, Paula Ruppert, Wapakoneta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Dave Ruppert, and a brother-in-law, Ray Sheipline.

A homemaker, Susan worked as a LPN at the Detmer Hospital, Troy, Ohio. She was a member of the St. Petersburg Parishes. She attended St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, and St. John Catholic Church, Fryburg. Susan volunteered at church and for several other organizations. A 1957 graduate of St. Joseph High School, she was a member of the Wapakoneta Eagles, Aerie 691. Susan enjoyed crocheting, reading and traveling.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, with the Rev. Jarred Kohn officiating. Burial is to follow in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

The family will receive family and friends 2 to 8 p.m., Wednesday and 9 to 10 a.m., Thursday at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, 1102 Lincoln Ave. (state Route 501) Wapakoneta.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the UAW Ford Ramp Crew or the Cancer Association of Auglaize County.

Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematroy.com.