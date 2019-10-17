SIDNEY — Susie Mae (Wesson) Glover, 75, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at 2:10 p.m. at her residence.

She was born on Oct. 20, 1943. in Nashville, Arkansas, the daughter of the late Vernon and Susie (Gamble) Wesson.

She is survived by one son, Marcus (Amy) Glover. of Sidney; three grandchildren, Grant Glover, Kennedey Glover and Jasmine (Cory) Kunze; one great-grandchild, Graylynn Kunze; and five siblings, Charles Wesson and Hulen Wesson. both of Sidney. and Nettie Wesson, Jean (Wayne) Carr and Ann Williams. all of California.

Susie was preceded in death by two brothers, Cecil Wesson and Tyree Wesson; one sister, Margie Moreno; and one brother-in-law, Fred Williams.

Susie retired after 40 years working at Emerson Electric in Sidney. She was a graduate of Anna High School class of 1962. Susie loved to be outdoors and had a very green thumb. She enjoyed to plant flowers, trees and always had a massive garden

Funeral services will be held Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Chaplain Ed Ellis officiating.Burial will be private at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio.

Friends may visit Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to or Hospice of Miami County in Susie's memory.

Condolences may be expressed to the Glover family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.