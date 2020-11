PIQUA — Sylvia J. Khera, age 69, of Piqua, OH went home to be with the Lord at 5:40 PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 in her residence.

A celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 13, 2020 at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Piqua. The family will receive friends 11 AM – 1 PM on Friday, at the funeral home.