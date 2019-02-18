QUINCY — Sylvia Jean Purtee, age 73, of Quincy, passed away at 10:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Fair Haven Shelby County Home, Sidney.

She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on July 9, 1945, to the late Roy Nesbit and Betty (Spires) Nesbit of Aberdeen, Ohio.

In June 1971, she married Texas Purtee and he survives in Quincy.

She is also survived by her daughter, Melissa (Josh) Daniels, of Sidney; a son, Texas Purtee Jr., of Rockford, Ohio; grandchildren, Shelby Clark, Matthew Daniels, Daniel Purtee and Noah Purtee; sister, Beverly Gifford, of Aberdeen, Ohio; brothers, Donnie Nesbit and Billy Nesbit, both of West Union, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.

Jean attended Logansville Community Church in DeGraff. She loved doing word searches, collecting antique liberty bells and marbles. Jean enjoyed bird watching and Family Feud. She loved being with her family and all who knew and loved her will miss her.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St., DeGraff, Ohio.

Pastor Dana Kidder will officiate a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood-Union Cemetery in DeGraff.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logansville Community Church, 9343 State Route 47 West, DeGraff, Ohio 43318.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.