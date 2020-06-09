WAPAKONETA – Ted N. Knoch, 87, of Wapakoneta, died at 10:17 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 30, 1932, in Auglaize County, Ohio, the son of Clay and Carrie (Morris) Knoch, who preceded him in death. On Feb. 4, 1953, he married Marilyn J. "Jeannie" Webb, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Vicki (Greg-dec.) Spinnati, Randi (Alan) Rinehart, both of Wapakoneta; five grandchildren, Kelli (Toby) Lee, Bret (Laura) Spinnati, Abby (Andy) Bushman, Carrie (Jake) Albers, Lydia (Brad) Steinke; 11 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Rex (Sharon) Knoch, Tom (Barb) Knoch, Dick (Joyce-dec.) Knoch, all of Wapakoneta; a brother-in-law, Cliff Webb, North Carolina; and a sister-in-law, Jeanette Knoch, Wapakoneta.

He was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Greg Spinnati; siblings, Morris Knoch, Glenna Knoch Horman, Allen Wayne Knoch, Georgia "Short" Lee, Clay Knoch, Jr., Brooks Knoch, Lucille Bell, and Bill Knoch.

Ted retired in July 1996 as a truck driver with Preston Truck Lines. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and was stationed in Germany. He was a member of the Uniopolis United Methodist Church and the Wapakoneta VFW Post 8445. Family was always first to Ted, however, he loved animals of all kinds. He raised Border Collies, and competed in sheep dog trials. Ted also participated in pony pulling, and raised Haflinger ponies, Mammoth Jack mules, Boer goats, and Cornish chickens. Ted also raised homing pigeons and participated in competitions with them.

In consideration to current health guidelines, a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor David Gordon officiating. Burial of his cremated remains is to follow in the Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Clay Township, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta VFW.

The family will receive family and friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Uniopolis United Methodist Church.

The service will be live streamed on the Eley Funeral Home Facebook page.