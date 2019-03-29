MELBOURNE, Fla. — Ted V. Schrolucke passed March 11, 2019, at the age of 74 in Melbourne, Florida.

He was born May 11, 1944, to Vernon and Frances (Bailey) Schrolucke, who preceded him in death.

Ted has two sisters, Carol Handel, of Cincinnati, and Joyce Beers, of Sidney; three children, Shelly, Amy and Scott, who all reside in Florida; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and his wife, Karen. He is also survived by his niece, Lisa (Webb) Phlipot, of Sidney; nephews, Darrin Webb, of Sidney, and Mark and Craig Handel, of Cincinnati.

Ted was a graduate of Sidney High School in 1962. He was also a United States Army veteran. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, Daytona Bike Week and living close to the ocean. Ted was an amazing drummer and many years ago played in a band with Dickey Betts. He was a huge fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and TBDBITL!

Ted worked in the communication industry as a systems analyst.

He is sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Private family services will be held in Florida.