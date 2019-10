COVINGTON — Teddy "Ted" E. Lawson, age 76, of Covington, Ohio, passed away at 9:27 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County Inpatient Unit, Troy.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua. Family will receive friends Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.