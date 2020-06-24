Teddy Levering
SIDNEY — Teddy "Ted" Ray Levering, age 79 of Sidney, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Wilson Health.

He was born on March 21, 1941 in Piqua, Ohio.

On Oct. 26, 1968, Ted married Rebecca (Ranck), who survives along with their two children, Jason "Lev" Levering and Tina (Kraig) Thobe, both of Sidney, and three siblings, Tom (Eileen) Levering, of Greenville, June (Glen) Michaels and Pat Fogt, both of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Don, and Kenny Levering.

Mr. Levering was a 1961 graduate of Sidney High School, and went on to serve his country as a U.S. Marine Corps Vietnam veteran from 1963 to 1967. He worked as a self-employed general contractor for 32 years. He was a member of the Port Jefferson Masonic Lodge and Sidney American Legion Post 217.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor John Leighty officiating. Burial, with full military honors by the U.S. Marine Corps and Sidney Veterans Honor Guard, will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be expressed to the Levering family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
