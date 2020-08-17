MAPLEWOOD – Terentia M. Zumberger, 93, of Maplewood, passed away Saturday morning, Aug. 15, 2020, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love Nursing Home.

Terry was born in Frenchtown, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 1927, to the late Leroy C. Mangen and Bernadine (Cordonnier) Mangen Woydziak. She married Leo F. Zumberger on Nov. 6, 1946, at Holy Family Church in Frenchtown, and he preceded her in death on Feb. 26, 1995.

Terry was also preceded in death by siblings, Audrey Grieshop McDowney, George and Donald Mangen, and Juanita Hake; brothers-in-law, Leo Grieshop, Arthur McEldowney, Robert Hake, Gene Stockstill, Joe, John, and Lenard Zumberger; sisters-in-law, Emma Zumberger, Marlene Zumberger, Wilma Zumberger, Rose Stockstill, Irene Beatty, Doris Zumberger, and Julia Mangen; son-in-law, Terry Nolan; step-father, Joseph Woydziak; and a great-grandchild, Zylah.

Terry is survived by her children, Nancy A. Nolan, of Jackson Center, Sandra L. (Randy) Thompson, of Sidney, Ronald L. (Susan) Zumberger, of Quincy, and Richard L. (Dawn) Zumberger, of Maplewood; grandchildren, Mark (Ashley) Thompson, of Sidney, and Eric (Sara) Thompson, of Kettering; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Jenna, Katie, Chandler, and Peyton Thompson, Brittin Nolte, Kelsey and Blake Keysor; great-great-grandchildren, Zavier and Zariaha; siblings, John (Dorothy) Mangen Sr. , and Maureen Mangen; sister and brother-in-laws, Eulalia Zumberger, Albert Zumberger, and Urban Zumberger; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Terry was a 1945 graduate of Versailles High School. She and Leo farmed on Russell Road until Interstate 75 was built through the middle of the farm. In 1963, they relocated to the Maplewood area. Terry was her husband's favorite tractor driver, and they soon taught their daughters and sons to handle farm equipment. When Leo got into antique tractor plowing competitions, Terry started competing also. Besides helping with the farming, Terry worked at Landmark/Countrymark, Stolles, Wheelers Grocery, and the Auto-Vue Drive-In. She was on the Perry Port Salem Rescue squad for several years. Leo and Terry enjoyed square dancing. She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, baking, quilting, and crocheting. She set up at the farmer's market in Sidney for many years with her baked goods and crafts. Terry was a member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Russells Point.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Russells Point, with the Rev. Shawn Landenwitch officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the funeral mass from 9-10:15 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in Glen Cemetery, Port Jefferson.

In accordance with the current pandemic guidelines, we ask that you be symptom free, practice social distancing, and consider wearing a mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary of the Woods for the Sanctuary Mural Restoration project, P.O. Box 329, 464 Madison Ave. Russells Point, OH 43348, or to Multiple Sclerosis Society – Ohio Valley Chapter, Fountain Point I, 4665 Cornell Road, Suite #170, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

