SIDNEY — Terry Barga, 62, passed away on Sept. 3, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy.

He was born in Sidney, the son of Marcellus and Annabelle (Young) Barga. Both parents preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Sidney High School and The Ohio State University. He retired as a surveyor for The Harper Company, and designed highways and runways for airports all over the country. He was an amazing artist, and painted various pictures, and after his sister Diana bought a painting from him, he joked that he was now a "paid, "artist! He enjoyed his cats, and always took good care of them.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Rhonda) Barga; sisters, Kathy Williams and Diana New; brothers-in-law, Richard Sharp and Rodney New; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by brother, Mark G. Barga, his sister, Linda Sharp, brother-in-law, Larry Williams, and sister-in-law, Shirley Barga.

There will be no visitation or services, and Terry's request was that any memorial contributions be made in his name to the Shelby County Animal Shelter, 610 Gearhart Road, Sidney, OH 45365.

