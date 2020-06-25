MINSTER – Terry E. "Chico" Heitkamp, Jr., age 48, of Minster, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, following an automobile accident.

He was born Oct. 24, 1971, to Terry, Sr. and Barbara (Williams) Heitkamp. His father preceded him in death in 2002, and his mother survives in Montezuma.

He married Kelly Free on May 15, 1999, in St. Jacob Lutheran Church, Anna, and she survives in Minster.

He is also survived by daughter, Brittany Heitkamp, North Carolina; sons, Logan, Brady and Dylan, all at home; siblings, Travis and Jun Liu Heitkamp, Minster, Leah and Aaron Colter, Minster, Travis and Mindy Heitkamp, Englewood; in-laws, Mike and Marilyn Free, Anna; brothers-in-law, Mike Free, Botkins, Kevin and Jennifer Free, Botkins, and Jeff Free, Anna; and 12 nieces and nephews.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He graduated from Minster High School in 1990 and was a member of Minster F.O.E. #1391. Chico coached all three of his sons through the Minster Youth Baseball programs, was an avid blood donor and was a fan of the Indians, Browns, Cavs and the Fighting Irish. He worked at Airstream, Jackson Center.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at St. Augustine Church, Minster, with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, celebrant.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 3 to 8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, and from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Social distancing will be in place.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Minster Youth Baseball Softball Organization.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.