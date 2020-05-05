RUSSIA – Terry Lee Young, age 76, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 4:26 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Upper Valley Medical Center, Troy. He was born Dec. 20, 1943, in Lima Ohio, to the late Kenneth and Mildred (Green) Young. He married Evelyn "Margie" Marchal in 1965, and she survives. He is also survived by children, Kerry and Kathy Marchal, Versailles, Tereasa Young, Sidney, Steve and Barb Young, Russia, Evelyn "Midge" Young, Piqua, Terry and Sarah Young, Russia; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and brothers and sister, Jackie and Bill Gardner, Larry and Jane Young, George Young, Gary and Marie Young. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, Goldie Shaffer, Beryl Hoggatt, Kenneth Young and Orey Young. Terry was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery, Versailles. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.