What can be said about a man so great as Terry Young? He would do anything to help family, friends and even a stranger and he was the type of guy who could do anything! I had the pleasure of knowing him for 30 yrs. or more and really enjoyed all the family get togethers including the annual August family reunion/volleyball games. I was there when Terry and Margie renewed their vows on their 25th Wedding Anniversary. His love for family and life was very much a part of him. These are the things I will remember most about him but certainly you cannot cover a lifetime of smiles and joy from a legacy of the true man he was in a paragraph. Sending love, prayers and hugs out to his family.

Jim Sander

Friend