SIDNEY — Terry Lenz, 63, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Versailles Health and Rehab Center. He was the husband of Jaqueline (Middendorf) Lenz; they were happily married for 40 years.

Born in Sidney, Ohio, he was the son of Kenneth and Beatrice (Sweigart) Lenz. A graduate of Sidney high School and Edison Community College, Terry retired after 35 years as a sales representative with Sherwin Williams to pursue his dream of starting his own business, Lenz Painting.

He was a parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church. Terry enjoyed all things sports, especially watching the Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved playing softball (second base for the Tack Room, where he met his sweetheart, Jackie), golf and fishing. He also loved music, exposing his kids to the greats, Led Zeppelin and ZZ Top.

Growing up, Terry's favorite place to visit was Gatlinburg. He passed on that tradition to his kids with a trip each summer. Terry will be remembered for the love of his children, coaching them in baseball, helping with homework and trips to Woody's Market. He especially loved playing with his grandson, Austin Michael McClain.

He is survived by his wife, Jaquelinel daughter, Ashley (Craig) McClain, of Hilliard; sons, Stephen Lenz, of Chicago, and Adam Lenz, of Sidney; and a brother, Richard (Dixie) Lenz of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and in-laws Richard and Erma Middendorf.

A Memorial Mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Holy Angels Catholic Church, with the Rev. Andrew Hess officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund at www.kidneyfund.org, go to the DONATE NOW tab, and donate.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral Home is honored to be taking care of the Lenz Family. For online condolences, please go to www.salm=mcgillandtangemanfh.com.