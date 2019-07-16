SIDNEY — On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Terry B. Mintchell, 69, closed his eyes for the last time at The James Cancer Hospital in Columbus Ohio.

On June 16, 1978, he married Sue (Grumling) Mintchell. He was the son of Jacque and Sandra (Zwiebel) Mintchell, who preceded him in death. His daughter, Renee Baldonasa, preceded him in death.

He is survived by four children, Fred Mintchell, Aaron Dick, Kurt (Amy) Mintchell, Andrea (Gary) Wiley and Renee Baldonasa (deceased), and grandchildren Garrett and Kodi Dick, Nicole, Justine, Emily, and Peyton Wiley, Sarah Mintchell, Mia Baldonasa, Katie, Kevin and Claire Kyrolainen. He is also survived by three brothers, Gary (Beverly) Mintchell, Skip (Susan) Mintchell and Rich (June) Mintchell.

He graduated from Jackson Center High School class of 1968. He was a graduate of the Ohio School of Broadcasting which allowed him to use his love of music. He was semi-retired but continued to prepare income tax returns and do the landscaping of the Jackson Center cemetery, where he was a trustee since 2004.

He was a loved elder of the Sidney Congregation of Jehovah's Witnessed and actively encouraging those he met to learn what the Bible really says.

He enjoyed spending his free time listening to music and watching the Cincinnati Reds. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends and grandkids.

There will be a memorial at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, on Saturday July 20, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Steven Smith officiating.

Visitation will begin at noon with a reception following at the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center.