PIQUA – Thelma "Maisie" Donnelly, 101, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at her residence in Piqua. A graveside service to honor her life will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Miami Memorial Park, Covington. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.



