SIDNEY – Thelma Jean Rhodehamel, age 91, of Sidney, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 8:34 a.m. at Fair Haven Shelby County Home.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1928, in Piqua, Ohio, the daughter of the late Melvin and Ursel (Dever) Labig. On Dec. 9, 1950, she married Herman E. Rhodehamel, who preceded her in death April 27, 2000.

Thelma is survived by one son, Ron (Jean) Rhodehamel, of Sidney, 10 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Rhodehamel; one stillborn son; step-father, Wilbur Pence; one brother, Richard; two sisters, Betty and Lucille; one grandchild and one great-grandchild.

Mrs. Rhodehamel was a graduate of Piqua High School. She was a homemaker, former member of the Wilson Memorial Ladies Auxiliary, Senior Center Choir, Sweet Adelines, and 67 year member of Grace Baptist Church.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Alter officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church.

Condolences may be expressed to the Rhodehamel family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.