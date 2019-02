ST. MARYS — Thelma M. Meyer, 89, of state Route 364, St. Marys, passed away of natural causes on Feb. 18, 2019, at Otterbein Retirement Community.

Friends may call from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin Friday at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie.