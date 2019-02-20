FORT LORAMIE — Thelma M. (Watercutter) Meyer, age 89, formerly of state Route 705, Fort Loramie, passed away of natural causes Monday afternoon, Feb. 18, 2019, at the Otterbein Senior Lifestyle Community in St. Marys, Ohio.

She was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Anna, Ohio, to the late Edward and Rose (Wuebker) Watercutter. On Nov. 4, 1950, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in McCartyville, Thelma married Hugo F. Meyer, who preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 1997.

She is survived by 11 children, Nancy and John Skolnicki, of Tipp City, Donna and Ted Alexovich, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, Steve and Teresa Meyer, of Tipp City, John Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Mary and Jerrald Muhlenkamp, of Minster, Leroy and Rose Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Dan and Chris Meyer, of Fort Loramie, Joe and Carol Meyer, of Cassella, Teresa and Mark Kohlrieser, of Wapakoneta, Tony and Lois Meyer, of Fort Loramie, and Jerry and Paulette Meyer, of Fort Loramie, along with 39 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Millie and Lester Huelskamp, of Fort Recovery, Roger and Ella Mae Watercutter, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Marlene and Maurice Brunswick, of Celina, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Robert, Jim and Theda, Don and infant Edward Watercutter as well as sisters and brothers-in-law: Bernadette and Dorothy Meyer, Irene and Thomas Spreng, Leo Meyer and infants Hildegard, Herman and Mary Meyer.

Thelma was a graduate of Minster High School and had initially been employed a few years as a clerk typist at the Monarch Machine Tool Company in Sidney. She was a dedicated wife, mother and homemaker, creating a loving home on the family farm. She enjoyed baking, gardening, and sewing for her family, as well as working along-side Hugo, on the farm. Thelma especially enjoyed a good game of cards and time spent with family and friends.

She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church where she had been a fourth-grade religion teacher, Apostleship of Prayer promoter and Eucharistic Minister. She belonged to St. Ann's Ladies Sodality and the former Knights of St. John Ladies Auxiliary / past recording secretary. She was a member and past officer of the Shelby County Right to Life and a past member of the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at St. Michael Church in Fort Loramie with the Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 3 to 8 p.m. and Friday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Shelby County Right to Life, Fort Loramie Education Foundation or .

The family would like to thank Otterbein and Hospice for the Love and Care that they gave our Mom.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.